TRS stages protest at Parliament against suspension of 3 party MPs

New Delhi: After the suspension of three Rajya Sabha members on Tuesday, the TRS MPs intensified their protest in the Parliament on Wednesday by stalling the proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha leading to adjournment.

The TRS MPs led by Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao in Rajya Sabha and floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao joined the opposition parties to reiterate their demand for discussion on the rising prices of essential commodities and imposition of GST on the milk products.

Alleging that the suspension of MPs was undemocratic, the party leaders demanded revoking of the suspension. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm because of the protest by the opposition members.

Later, the MPs staged a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue in the Parliament building premises and raised slogans of 'Modi down down' and also against the Central government.

Speaking on the occasion, Nama Nageswara Rao said that it was injustice to suspend the MPs who are just demanding discussion on public issues. "Suspending the Rajya Sabha members who are questioning the government was nothing but murdering democracy," said Rao. As many as 19 MPs including three TRS MPs including Ravichandra, Lingaiah Yadav and D Damodar Rao were suspended from the House on Tuesday after they came into the well along with the other opposition parties.

MPs who staged the protested include J Santosh Kumar, KR Suresh Reddy, B Lingaiah Yadav, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, D Damodar Rao, Bandi Parthasarathi, M Srinivas Reddy and others.

The Opposition party MPs continued their protest in Parliament late night on Wednesday. The Suspended MPs have decided to take up 48 hour protest at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament.

Talking to the media, the TRS MP V Ravichandra alleged that instead of taking up discussion on public issues, the government has sent the MPs out from the House. "We want the government to open its eyes hence we are taking up overnight protest," said Ravichandra, adding they would intensify the protest if the Centre does not respond to their demand to take up discussion.