TRS to counter BJP machinations in apt 

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which has kept mum over the machinations of BJP all this while, has now decided to give it back by counter attacking the saffron party leaders on the failures of the Central government.

The TRS leaders, who rarely used to talk to the media, are now seen holding a series of press conferences to counter the BJP leaders on several issues like paddy procurement, unemployment and others. On Monday alone, half-a-dozen leaders from the pink party spoke to the media targeting the BJP leaders on the unemployment issue. Party leaders, including Ministers S Niranjan Reddy and T Srinivas Yadav, Government Whips B Suman and T Bhanu Prasad and others addressed press conferences targeting the State BJP leaders.

With the BJP taking up the 'Nirudyoga Deeksha', the TRS leaders targeted the Centre stating that the BJP-led government at the Centre had failed to live up to its promise of providing 2 crore jobs per year. The TRS leaders said that there were over 8 lakh vacancies in the Central government, but the BJP was not filling them up.

It may be mentioned here that during the party's extended committee meeting recently, the TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao asked the leaders to speak on the allegations levelled by BJP. "Go all out against the BJP leaders in the State and counter their allegations. Don't be spectators... the BJP has no significance in the State, but their leaders are talking big. Everyone should speak, right from the MLAs to Ministers, and expose the saffron party," the TRS chief reportedly had said in the party meeting. Senior leader Kadiyam Srihari on Tuesday said that the Saffron party would lose the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the Samajwadi Party would win. He also said that CM KCR was in the process of uniting the anti-BJP forces and it was the reason why the Centre was targeting the TRS government.

He alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was closing down public sector companies and creating unemployment problems. "People have raised doubts over the functioning of BJP government at the Centre. It has been providing packages to the States which are going for elections," claimed Srihari.