TRS to go national by month-end

Hyderabad: With KCR making quick moves to float his new party, the TRS leaders are now wondering whether there will be two pink parties, the TRS and BRS (Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi) or only one national party.

It may be recalled here that The Hans India had predicted on April 28 that KCR would be floating a new party which would be known as BRS.

Party sources say that KCR is keen to launch the national party before the BJP Plenary scheduled to be held at Hyderabad on July 2 and 3. KCR has convened the state executive meeting on June 19 and the party may be launched any time after that. A group of KCR's confidants have been entrusted with the responsibility of mobilising support from various sections and noted personalities in the country. It is also said that KCR is keen to get the 'Car' symbol for the national party as well.

KCR is also said to be mulling over two options, one to continue with two outfits, the TRS at state level and BRS at national level. The second option is to merge TRS with BRS. If he opts for the first option, then KCR would be the national president for BRS and his son K T Rama Rao would be leading the state party.

In case he decides to merge TRS with BRS then he would continue to head the party and KTR would be the working president to take care of state level activities of the party. Party leaders feel that KCR may not decide to merge TRS with BRS at this point of time since any change in the name may lead to confusion among the voters in the next elections. Though the elections are originally scheduled to be held sometime during September or October 2023, speculations are rife that they may be advanced. Secondly, if the merger takes place now and if the Election Commission does not allot the Car symbol for the national party then the TRS may face problems in taking the new symbol among the people if TRS gets merged with BRS.



Meanwhile, efforts are on to form an ad hoc committee consisting of some leaders from North and senior leaders from TRS with good communication skills in Hindi and English who would come up proposals on all these issues, party leaders add.