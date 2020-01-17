TRS turning into rogue party: BJP

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Thursday said that TRS working president KT Rama Rao is flying kites even after Sankranthi with his unwarranted comments on BJP.

The BJP leader said that KTR and his father KCR know the real strength of the BJP. That is the very reason that they are trying "to win these municipal elections by using most violent and desperate methods to obstruct BJP's rise in Telangana State."

Rao said that TRS has stooped to a new low in these elections by adopting methods like threatening, kidnapping and physically attacking the BJP candidates across the State. This is to obstruct them from even filling candidate nominations. They have also forced hundreds of BJP candidates to withdraw their nominations, he alleged.

It is an indication that the TRS has become worse than Mamata Banerjee's the TMC party in West Bengal. TRS is indulging in every possible wrong means to undermine the fair electoral process and level playing field to BJP in the municipal elections.

Winning elections with these violent and illegal tactics don't represent the real support of people. Instead of making arrogant and foolish statements against the BJP, he advised KTR to reflect and "if possible, course correct on what TRS is transforming into, a 'rogue party'."

It is manipulating and abusing power for winning election after election. However, voters of Telangana State will certainly teach a befitting lesson to KCR, KTR and TRS sooner than later, for these deviant tactics and brazen abuse of power, he said.