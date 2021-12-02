TRS weighs options to join Mamata Banerjee

Hyderabad: Will TRS join hands with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in her efforts to form a front against the BJP government at the Centre? This possibility is not ruled out, sources point out.

This speculation has gained ground as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with senior party leaders met a team sent by political strategist of Mamata, Prashant Kishor at Pragathi Bhavan on Thursday. TMC is trying to rope in support of all regional parties and as part of this exercise, she had met Sharad Pawar of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday.

Top leaders of the TRS said that before taking any decision, KCR would like to understand clearly what role TRS would have in the proposed front and what would be the result if it keeps out of the front and goes it alone. TRS, which wants to come back to power for the third time, will weigh all the pros and cons before taking a final decision, the sources said.

Sources said that Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Hyderabad towards the end of December to meet KCR. A lot would depend on the outcome of this meeting. Mamata would also meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin during her visit to the South.

It may be mentioned here that Prashant Kishore was the strategist to Jagan and Stalin as well.