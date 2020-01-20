True development is possible only with TRS

Gadwal: Stressing that true development and welfare of the people in the State is possible only with KCR, Bandla jyothi, wife of MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan, while launching her election campaigning in Ward number 14 in Gadwal urged the voters to support TRS in the municipal elections to ensure all round development of the Gadwal Town in the coming days.

Jyothi said that the TRS government over the past 6 years has given highest priority to two aspects, one is welfare of the poor people and the second is development.

"True development in Gadwal was possible only with the TRS party. In just 6 years of TRS party's rule we could achieve the gigantic project of mission Bhageeratha and today we are able to overcome the water woes."

"Even though Krishna River is just passing by the side of Gadwal, earlier governments never came up with concrete and sustainable long-term plans to provide safe potable tapped drinking water and it has become possible only because of our visionary leader KCR," she said.

"Very soon after the municipal elections, we will come up with comprehensive development action plan to each and every ward in Gadwal municipality and will make Gadwal a model town in the estate," said Bandla jyothi.

Bandla Jyothi said that the drain system, water pipeline system and roads in the ward are in pathetic condition.

Over the past 70 decades, the governments in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh miserably ignored Gadwal because of which there is no proper drainage system, no proper power lines and no water supply in some of the wards in Gadwal.

She urged the people to vote for TRS party and help win the TRs candidate in the municipal elections, as it will enable to push further to the government to bring more funds to each and every ward and later could taken up the development.

Jyothi also reminded the people that already the government sanctioned a SC community hall to ward number 14 and very soon the construction works will also be taken up after the municipal elections.