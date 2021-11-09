TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar taunts CM KCR over angry outbursts

Hyderabad: Mounting a vitriolic attack on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday asked "where he wanted him to come to get his neck or tongue cut."



Addressing the media here, Bandi charged that the CM had lowered the sanctity of the public office. On reduction of petrol and diesel prices, he asserted that the State had levied VAT of four per cent on petrol and five per cent on diesel in 2015, increasing the levy on petrol and diesel prices from 31 to 35.2 per cent. "The State gets back Rs 12 from the Centre collecting Rs 28 per litre. This is in addition to Rs 20 a litre it gets on account of VAT.

Regarding procurement of paddy, he said the government and the FCI had entered into an agreement to procure 40 lakh tonnes of rice on August 31,2021. But the CM lied that the Centre was refusing to procure paddy.

He called the CM's allegation of the Centre giving nothing to Telangana a bluff. The Centre has received Rs 2.72 lakh crore from Telangana; 2.52 crore has been given to State in the last seven years. Over and above, Rs 40,000 crore was sanctioned for the national highways and Rs 21,000 crore towards the new railway projects.

Referring to the CM's statements on the KRMB and GRMB, Bandi quipped, "KCR is a Telangana drohi who had signed agreeing to 299 tmcft share for Telangana from the Krishna waters, as against 570 tmcft."

The Karimnagar MP said neither he nor BJP cadre were scared of death, as they were not even when their lives were threatened by naxals. Reacting to the CM's statements against Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, he said that the CBI was not after Reddy as is the case with KCR, to inquire into his actions when he was a Central minister.

He demanded KCR to tender an unconditional apology for his statements on Chinese intrusion.

Bandi asked the TRS chief not to cross the line. "If he did so, the BJP is ready to give it back."