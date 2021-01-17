TS elated as Covid jab drive gets underway in full swing

Hyderabad: Coronavirus vaccination programme has been launched with much fanfare involving State Ministers, legislators and other people's representatives actively in Telangana State. Giant screens were installed at all vaccination centres to witness the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on the occasion.

State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Health Minister E Rajender and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao were among others who launched the vaccination programmes at different centres in the city.

"The vaccination to the frontline warriors is not just mere injection of vaccine, it is indeed a thanksgiving to them for their selfless services since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic," the Governor said. The Governor, along with her husband and renowned Nephrologist, Dr P Soundararajan, visited the NIMS Hospital and launched the vaccination programme on Saturday.

The Governor said due to the relentless efforts of scientists, the nation could come up with own vaccine. "We must be proud that we are not dependent upon any other country for the vaccine. Our own vaccine development is in the true spirit of self-reliant India as per the vision of our Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat," she said, adding that soon India would start supplying Covid-19 vaccine to different countries.

Rama Rao said the people representatives were ready to get vaccinated and were waiting for the Prime Minister's nod. "We feel proud that corona vaccine is being manufactured in Hyderabad which already emerged as hub of vaccine manufacturing in the world. The State government is already extending all round support to the pharma industry by setting up pharma zones," he said.

Rajendar said Telangana was well-prepared for the launch of corona vaccination for all. "Adequate workforce is already trained to administer vaccine to every individual in the coming days," he said.

The Health Minister said all the vaccinated frontline workers would be provided required assistance after they get the first vaccine shot. All State Ministers were present at the vaccination centres. The ruling TRS and BJP MPs and MLAs were also seen visiting the centres in many parts of the State.