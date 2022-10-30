TS govt restricts CBI operations in State

Hyderabad: The Telangana government restricted the Central Bureau of Investigation's operations in the state and withdrew the general consent. According to the sources, the state government released a G.O no 51 on August 31 restricting the investigation of CBI in Telangana.



It is said that the CBI need to take permission from the state government to investigate any case in the state. It is learnt that it came to light after BJP asked CBI's probe the alleged MLAs poaching case. Telangana advocate general submitted the details to the High Court on Saturday.