TS govt to provide incentives for normal deliveries to govt hospital staff

Hyderabad: To encourage government hospitals in the State to conduct normal deliveries, the Telangana government on Friday has announced 'Team Based Incentives' of Rs. 3,000 per delivery to the staff and field level workers of government hospitals who perform more normal deliveries when compared to cesarean sections.

The incentive to government staff per delivery will be given this year (2022-23) if they perform more than the normal deliveries that were performed during 2021-22 in the same government hospitals where they are employed.

The optimum level of normal deliveries as per World Health Organisation (WHO) norms is about 85 per cent. Therefore, if a public health facility has exceeded the 85 percent threshold of normal deliveries in 2021-22, then 85 per cent of normal deliveries will be taken as benchmark for these facilities for the year 2022-23, the Government Order (GO Rt No 486), said.

The number of normal deliveries performed over and above this benchmark in that government hospital would be given TBI of Rs.3,000 per delivery. The performance in each month above the benchmark shall be incentivised for that hospital with applicable amount released on monthly basis, the GO said.

The incentives for the field staff including Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) would also be paid on pro-rata basis by the hospital, where the ANM/ASHA have personally accompanied the pregnant women to facility irrespective of the outcome of the delivery.

For the purpose of recording the visit of the ANM/ASHA workers along with the pregnant women, the government hospital must maintain a register and the funds will be released to the hospital superintendents.