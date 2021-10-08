TSRTC to tie up with Amazon for deliveries

Hyderabad: The TSRTC Cargo and Parcel Service is all set to enter into an MoU with the e-commerce giant Amazon, and also launch home pick-up and delivery of parcels.

According to Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar, talks pertaining to the tie-up with Amazon were in advanced stage. Stating this in the Assembly on Thursday, the minister said that this would help in better utilisation of the cargo services of the TSRTC and would help in mopping up good revenue in addition to the money it would be earning from passenger services.

The Corporation had started cargo and parcel services in June 2020 and the new unit of the RTC has so far earned Rs 62.02 crore. The services were being provided in 177 bus stations and cold storages were used for the bulk items. There is a proposal to add another 50 vehicles for the services. "This year we have fixed a target of Rs 75 crore to Rs 100 crore and we are confident that we will achieve the target," said Ajay Kumar.

The minister said that before the pandemic, the Corporation used to earn Rs 15 crore per day but after the pandemic the revenues have fallen drastically. The rising diesel prices have also led to losses to the Corporation. There are 97 depots, including 29 in the city and almost all the depots are running in losses. He, however, ruled out the possibility of closing down any depot or privatising the services.