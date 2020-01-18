TSSPDCL releases results of JLM, JPO, JACO posts

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Limited (TSSPDCL) has released the results of Junior Linemen (JLM), Junior Personnel Officer (JPO), Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator (JACO). The results are available on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results on tssouthernpower.com by entering their name, hall ticket number and date of birth (DOB).

TSSPDCL has announced 3,025 vacancies which include 2500 JLM posts, 25 JPO posts and 500 JACO posts. Applications for posts of JLM and JPO were received from October 22 to November 10 while for JA from October 31 to November 20.

The exam for Junior Linemen and Junior Personnel Officer was held on December 15 and for Junior Assistant cum computer operator on December 22.