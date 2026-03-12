TSUS calls for united fight to protect Singareni workers’ rights

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The Telangana Singareni Employees Union (TSUS) on Wednesday demanded that the government and recognised labour union leaders provide clear answers regarding the unresolved issues faced by Singareni workers.

Addressing a press conference held at the TSUS office in Bathala Rajanna Bhavan in Bhupalpalli town, TSUS State president Kamera Gattaiah urged authorities to hold union leader Janak Prasad accountable for the problems affecting workers. He said several commitments made during the Singareni union elections had remained unfulfilled even after two years.

Gattaiah criticised that despite the Singareni elections being held on December 26, 2023, many promises made to workers had not been implemented. These included the introduction of a housing scheme for workers, cancellation of open-cast mines, provision of interest-free loans of ₹20 lakh, payment of allowances, allotment of two guntas of house site for workers and resolution of pending vigilance issues.

He alleged that attempts were being made to weaken the Singareni company and claimed that both the central and state governments were working towards handing over the company to large corporate houses such as Tata, Birla and Vedanta. Gattaiah said Singareni workers had long been the backbone of the nation’s industrial sector, contributing through their hard work and dedication.

Raising the issue of the medical board, he said many senior workers suffering from health problems were waiting for the board to convene, hoping that their children would receive employment opportunities under the existing provisions. He stated that nearly 4,000 workers were awaiting decisions related to the medical board and demanded its immediate restoration.

The TSUS leader also called upon all labour unions to unite on a common platform to put pressure on the management and the government to resolve the issues faced by Singareni workers.

Gattaiah further demanded that any attempt to hand over the cath lab at the Singareni Area Hospital in Godavarikhan to private management should be stopped immediately. He said the Singareni management should instead provide super-speciality services with government doctors, warning that unions would launch protests if the plan was not withdrawn.

He also urged the management to abandon any plan to dismiss Gairajar workers and instead provide them counselling while ensuring their job security. TSUS leaders Dasari Janardhan, Kasarla Prasad Reddy, Namala Srinivas, Rallabandi Babu, Jayashankar, Sajid, Narasimha Reddy, Saleem, Yugandhar and Lakshminarayana were present at the programme.