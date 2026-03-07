TSUTF demands release of Feb salaries for teachers facing Aadhaar mismatch

The Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) has demanded the immediate release of February salaries for 221 regular teachers whose payments were withheld due to discrepancies between employee details in the Finance Department’s IFMIS portal and Aadhaar card records.

According to TSUTF leaders Chava Ravi (President) and E Venkat (General Secretary), on Friday, the issue arose when the Finance Department flagged mismatches in Aadhaar-linked data, leading to the suspension of salaries for hundreds of teachers. On February 25, the Federation submitted a representation to the Finance Department’s Principal Secretary and Education Department officials, requesting an edit option in the IFMIS portal to allow teachers to correct errors and resume salary disbursement.

Education Department Director Naveen Nicholas also wrote to the Finance Department, urging them to provide teachers with an opportunity to verify and rectify their details. Despite these appeals, the February salaries have not been released, nor has the edit option been enabled, leaving affected teachers in financial distress.

TSUTF leaders stressed that teachers are struggling to manage household expenses due to the delay. They argued that technical mismatches should not deprive employees of their rightful salaries and urged the government to act swiftly.

“We request the immediate release of salaries for teachers whose payments were withheld due to Aadhaar mismatch and demand that the Finance Department provide an edit option to correct errors,” the Federation stated.