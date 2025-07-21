Tug of war in BJP’s Huzurabad Assembly segment ahead of local body polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP unit is hoping for strong results in the upcoming local body elections, but there is ongoing tension between the old and new factions within the party. State BJP chief N Ramachandra Rao and other leaders are actively reaching out to party cadres and leaders in the districts. However, followers of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the BJP National Executive Member and Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender are clashing with each other in the Huzurabad Assembly segment.

According to party sources, the tension began when the Karimnagar MP responded to a question during a media conference, leading to a controversy between the followers of Bandi and those of Eatala Rajender. This escalated to the resignation of BJP’s Huzurabad Assembly segment convenor, Gowtham Reddy, who accused Eatala’s followers of being systematically sidelined within the party, allegedly at the behest of the Union Minister.

Additionally, around 5,000 followers of Eatala from the Huzurabad Assembly segment reached out to him to express their displeasure at being marginalised. A leader close to Eatala stated that many followers and leaders who joined the saffron party were sidelined and did not receive any party posts during the recent appointments of local and district committees. They suspect this is due to the influence of the Karimnagar MP, as the Huzurabad Assembly segment falls under the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

The followers of Eatala also believe that the Karimnagar MP was behind Eatala’s failure to secure the state BJP chief position. On the other hand, sources close to Sanjay Kumar argue that Eatala’s followers have been organising separate group meetings in Huzurabad. They also accuse Bandi Sanjay Kumar of not achieving a strong majority in the Huzurabad Assembly segment during the last parliamentary elections.

The internal conflict escalated further when Eatala warned those running a social media campaign against him, indicating that he might leave the party. When asked about his intentions, another leader stated, “The issue is limited to the differences among followers in the Huzurabad Assembly segment. Eatala is not leaving the party.”

Meanwhile, taking strong exception to the campaign against him by certain factions, Eatala warned not to underestimate him and indicated that he would report the situation to the party high command. Some leaders believe that the friction between the two factions stems from two BC (Backwards Class) leaders both feeling that the other could undermine their political fortunes. However, Eatala made it clear that he is not the type to feign friendliness while hiding a knife behind his back for an opportunity.

The ongoing tug of war in the Huzurabad segment is now seen turning into a headache for the party as it approaches the local body elections.