Tummala lays foundation for 38 houses on Bhoodan lands

Khammam: Agriculture and Marketing Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the construction of 38 houses on Bhoodan lands at Velugumatla in Khammam district and said the government aims to develop the area into a model colony.

The minister performed the groundbreaking ceremony along with Khammam Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt and Additional Collector P Srinivasa Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Rao alleged that middlemen had exploited poor families by preparing fake documents and illegally selling land in the area to people from other districts and states. He said the land, measuring about 31 acres and seven guntas, was originally donated under the Bhoodan movement in 1953.

The minister said residents in the area had been facing hardships for several years due to the lack of basic amenities such as drinking water and electricity. He also alleged that certain groups had been demanding money from poor families for providing electricity and water connections.

Rao said the government had taken a firm stand to protect the interests of the poor and that demolitions were carried out as per the directions of the authorities to remove encroachments on Bhoodan lands.

He stated that the Velugumatla settlement would be developed as a model colony in Telangana and that the works would be completed by December 9, the birth anniversary of Sonia Gandhi.

According to the minister, the remaining land after allotment of house sites to beneficiaries would be utilised for building public infrastructure such as a school, a community hall and a shopping complex. He also said the government would facilitate zero-interest loans for the poor.

Rao directed officials to complete the installation of electricity poles and power supply works in the layout before the Ugadi festival and to take up drinking water pipeline works under the state’s Mission Bhagiratha programme.

He urged people who had paid money to middlemen to submit details to the police, warning that strict action would be taken against those involved in cheating the public.

Among those present at the event were State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, Khammam Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agastya and other officials.