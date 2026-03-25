Two-Day National Conference on “Beyond Boundaries: The New ODL Landscape” commences at BRAOU

Hyderabad: The Indian Distance Education Association (IDEA), in collaboration with Dr B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU)—and hosting in association with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), the Telangana Council for Higher Education, and INFLIBNET—is organising a two-day National Conference titled “BEYOND BOUNDARIES: THE NEW ODL LANDSCAPE”, which commenced on Wednesday.

The conference aims to deliberate on the evolving dimensions of Open and Distance Learning (ODL), focusing on digital transformation, policy frameworks, and inclusive access to education.

The conference will commence with an Inaugural Session presided over by Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, Vice-Chancellor, BRAOU. Shri Anandrao Vishnu Patil, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of India, will attend as a Special Guest. Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU, will serve as the Chief Guest. Prof. Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor of Digital University, Kerala, will participate as a Distinguished Guest. The keynote address will be delivered by Prof. V. S. Prasad, Former Director, NAAC. Guests of Honour include Prof. K. Seetharama Rao, President, IDEA, and Prof. Murali Manohar, Honorary President, IDEA. Prof. Pushpa Chakrapani, Director (Academic), will serve as the Conference Director, and Dr L. V. K. Reddy, Registrar, as Secretary General.

A Round Table Meeting on “Digital Technologies: Future of ODL” will be held, chaired by Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, with distinguished panellists from leading institutions across the country and abroad. In the afternoon, a Plenary Session on “ONOS and INFLIBNET Services to Academic Community” will feature experts from INFLIBNET. This will be followed by parallel technical sessions focusing on “Expanding Access: Reaching the Unreached.”

The second day will begin with the Prof. G. Ram Reddy Endowment Lecture “Open Distance Policy and Leadership: From Compliance to Critical Engagement,” to be delivered by Prof. Sanjay Mishra, Digital Learning Specialist, and former COEL Educational Technologist. A panel discussion on “Dual Mode sities: Issues and Challenges” will follow, along with multiple parallel technical sessions addressing key themes in ODL. The conference will conclude with the Valedictory Session, presided over by Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani. Dr Yogitha Rana, Principal Secretary, Education, Government of Telangana, will be the Chief Guest. Guest of Honour Prof. Navin Chandra Lohani, Vice Chancellor, Uttarakhand Open University.

In addition to the various sessions, the conference will feature eight technical sessions, during which approximately 90 research papers will be presented. The conference is expected to bring together academicians, policymakers, and practitioners to discuss innovative strategies and future directions in Open and Distance Learning, strengthening the role of technology in expanding equitable access to education.