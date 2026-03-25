Two-day technical & cultural fest ‘Aarambh–2026’ begins at JPNCE

Mahabubnagar: The two-day technical and cultural fest ‘Aarambh–2026’ began at Jayaprakash Narayan College of Engineering in Mahabubnagar on Tuesday, drawing enthusiastic participation from students. The event was inaugurated by college chairman K. S. Ravikumar, who unveiled the fest banner and poster on the opening day.

A series of technical and creative competitions were conducted as part of the inaugural day, engaging students across disciplines. Events such as Free Fire, pencil art, and poster design contests witnessed active participation. A lively flash mob performance by students emerged as one of the key highlights, captivating the audience.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman Ravikumar stated that Aarambh–2026 represented a unique blend of technical and cultural activities, offering students a platform to explore, showcase, and enhance their hidden talents.

He further noted that the second day of the fest would feature cultural programmes in the evening, including performances by the Jabardasth team and the Chitralahari Music Band, which were expected to be major attractions.

The programme was attended by college principal P. Krishnamurthy, polytechnic principal V. E. Chandrasekhar, heads of departments, faculty members, and students.