Two Gold Merchants Get Killed In A Road Accident Near Malayalapally

A deadly accident took place on Rajiv Road at Malayalapally near Ramagundam NTPC on Tuesday. Two people were killed in the accident when the car went too fast and overturned. Two others sustained serious injuries. Police identified the dead bodies and injured people in the incident as belonging to Narasaraopet in Guntur district. Kotha Rambabu, Kotha Srinivas, Srinivas's brother-in-law Santosh and another gold trader, were travelling in a car on the way to Bellampalli in Manchiryala via Ramagundam when the accident happened. The car fell upside down and four people were struck in it.

Rambabu, a gold trader, was killed when locals spotted him outside. Srinivas died on the way to the hospital. Driver Santosh and Srinivas's brother-in-law Santosh sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Karimnagar Hospital. The bodies were shifted to Ramagundam Area Hospital. Police said they found one and a half KG gold in the car. Earlier, 108 personnel reached the spot and handed over the gold packets to the Ramagundam police. Police believe speeding was the cause of the accident.

On the other hand, a lorry caused a disturbance on Tuesday afternoon near Abdullapurmet in Rangareddy district, a suburb of Hyderabad. Going fast, the driver lost control and collided with the bike. Two people died on the spot in the incident. Jangayya and Mohammad, both from Pillaipalli village in the Abdullapur zone, set off on a bike to another area for work. As they were going over the Bandaravirala area, a tipper truck coming from behind overtook them and hit them.

Jangayya and Mohammad lost their lives on the spot in the incident. Upon receiving the information, Abdullapurmeet police immediately rushed to the spot and took relief measures. The tipper driver fled immediately after the accident. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. On the other hand, the family members of the deceased and the villagers together took up the concern on the road. The families of the dead people demanded justice. With the assurance of the police, they went back to their homes.