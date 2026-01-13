Two injured in a road accident near Shamshabad Airport

A serious road accident occurred on the main road leading to Shamshabad Airport, involving an Uber cab that collided with the central divider. Among the injured were a five-month pregnant woman and her mother, both of whom sustained critical injuries.

The police eventually arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to a private hospital in Shamshabad.

It has been reported that their conditions remain critical, prompting their transfer to a facility in Hyderabad for more comprehensive medical care.