Two workers die in suspected factory gas leak in Sangareddy

Two workers have died after a gas leak at the Saraka industry in the Gaddapotharam industrial area of Jinnaram mandal in n Sangareddy.

The victims, identified as Sudarshan and Balaji, reportedly suffocated in the incident, which has cast a pall of gloom over the industrial area.

The police inspected the site after being informed about the leak and are investigating how the accident took place. The investigation will look into the reason for the leak as well as the protective measures taken by the factory in line with the safety procedures. The for the incident is yet to be identified.

The victims’ families and labour unions have called for a thorough investigation and strict action against anyone found responsible. The incident has renewed concerns about the need to prioritise worker safety in industrial facilities.