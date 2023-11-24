Two-year-old girl dies in a road accident in Mulugu district

In a tragic incident, a child died in a collision between a school van and a bike in Mulugu district on Friday.

According to locals, a school van belonging to Pasra village of Govinda Raopeta mandal collided with an oncoming bike in Narlapur center of Tadwai mandal of Mulugu district on Friday.

In this accident, the child Jasmika (2) died and the child's father Ramesh was seriously injured. The locals rushed Ramesh to the hospital. Full details to be known.