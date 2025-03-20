Uber shuttle buses face crackdown in Hyderabad for permit violations

Hyderabad's roads witnessed a major enforcement drive as traffic authorities cracked down on Uber Shuttle buses for operating without proper permits and documentation. In a special operation conducted by the Madhapur traffic police on Tuesday (March 18, 2025), over 40 buses were issued challans, and 11 were seized for non-compliance with transport regulations.

According to Madhapur DCP (Traffic) T. Sai Manohar, several of these buses were found using permits designated for wedding parties or sightseeing, rather than the necessary stage carriage permits required for public transportation. “Many of the seized vehicles lacked essential documents such as registration, insurance, and fitness certificates,” he stated.

A stage carriage permit, issued under Section 72 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, is mandatory for buses that pick up and drop off passengers for separate fares along designated routes. Operating without this permit not only invites legal repercussions but also poses risks for both the aggregator platform and vehicle owners.

Authorities noted that Uber Shuttle had rapidly expanded its presence in Hyderabad, with an estimated 800 such buses operating across the city. In Gachibowli alone, one in every four or five buses was found to be part of this service. “During our checks, over 40 buses were identified within an hour, and fines ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000 were imposed for various violations,” an official stated.

The enforcement action comes just weeks after Uber launched its ‘Shuttle’ service in Hyderabad as a pilot project, offering free rides to attract commuters. The service, which has already seen success in Delhi and Kolkata, aims to reduce private vehicle congestion by connecting key residential areas such as Alwal, Ameenpur, Bachupally, Nampally, Uppal, and Vanasthalipuram to the IT corridor in Hitec City.

However, officials clarified that ride-hailing platforms like Uber are only permitted to operate contract carriage services, which transport passengers directly between two points without intermediate stops. “Only the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is authorised to run stage carriage buses in the state,” explained Hyderabad Joint Commissioner (Traffic) D. Joel Davis.

Cyberabad Commissioner Avinash Mohanty emphasised that enforcement drives would continue, with violations being reported to the State Transport Department. He noted that many of the identified vehicles were also found obstructing traffic outside IT parks due to illegal parking. Authorities are considering a formal discussion with Uber’s management to address these compliance issues.

Meanwhile, several vehicle owners affected by the fines have approached the police, seeking clarity and potential relief. A meeting with the Hyderabad Joint Commissioner for traffic is expected in the coming days to discuss the matter further.