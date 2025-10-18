Live
Udai Omni Hospital holds 5K walk to mark World Spine & Trauma Day
Hyderabad: Udai Omni Hospital organised a 5K Walk to mark World Spine Day and World Trauma Day, aimed at raising awareness about spine and trauma-related health issues. The initiative underscores the hospital’s commitment to delivering advanced medical care to all sections of society, including underprivileged and middle-class communities.
The walk was flagged off from the Udai Omni Hospital premises at Chapel Road, Nampally, by renowned spine surgeon Dr. Raghav Dutt, who highlighted that nearly 80% of people globally suffer from spine-related problems. He attributed this growing concern to diabetes, obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and lack of physical activity.
Dr. Dutt particularly noted that software professionals and frequent mobile users are increasingly vulnerable to spinal issues due to prolonged sitting and poor posture. He advised regular exercise, yoga, swimming, and walking to maintain spinal health and overall fitness.
Senior Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Uday Prakash and Senior General Physician Dr. Srirang Abkari also raised concerns over the rising cases of obesity and spine disorders among younger individuals. They emphasized that the walk aimed to create greater public awareness about preventive health measures.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from Udai Omni Hospital Unit Head M. Rajkumar, Dr. Pavan Kumar, Dr. Krishna Narayan, and several other doctors and hospital staff.