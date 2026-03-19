Ugadi celebrated with joy and traditional fervour at college

Nagar kurnool: Students of Government Science Degree College, Nagarkurnool celebrated the Ugadi festival (Parabhava Nama Samvatsara) with great enthusiasm and traditional fervor. Marking the Telugu New Year, the celebrations were conducted joyfully in the presence of faculty members.

On this occasion, the college premises were beautifully decorated reflecting the rich traditions of Ugadi. Students prepared the traditional Ugadi Pachadi, experiencing the cultural significance of the festival. The programme was organized under the guidance of the Telugu Department.

As part of the celebrations, students actively participated in cultural programmes and created a festive atmosphere. Many of them attended in traditional attire, adding grandeur to the event.

College Principal Madan Mohan, AO Mohammed Irfan, and faculty members Anjaiah, Vanitha, Uma Devi, Kodanda Ramulu, Ramakrishna, Dasharatham, Muzaffar, Raghavender, Naresh, and Shobha Rani were present on the occasion.