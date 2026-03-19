Ugadi marks new beginnings and agricultural year: Jupally Krishna Rao

Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao extended his greetings to the people of Adilabad district on the occasion of Sri Parabhava Ugadi festival. He described Ugadi as a festival that reflects the rich heritage and cultural traditions of the nation, emphasising that festivals, customs, and arts play a vital role in keeping a society vibrant and alive.

Recognising Ugadi as the beginning of the agricultural year, the Minister expressed hope that the festival would usher in prosperity for farmers and happiness for people across all sections of society. He wished for bountiful harvests and overall well-being in the lives of the people.

Highlighting the significance of Ugadi, he stated that it is a festival celebrated by communities that live in harmony with nature, contribute to agricultural activities, and uphold values of cooperation and mutual affection. He noted that Ugadi holds a special place as the first festival in the cultural and working life of the people. The Minister further said that the state government had been making sincere efforts towards the welfare of farmers. With the development of agriculture, allied sectors and professions had also seen growth, strengthening the rural economy of Telangana.

Reflecting on the symbolic meaning of Ugadi pachadi, he remarked that life is a mixture of joys and sorrows, much like its six flavours, and encouraged people to accept both with equal spirit and move forward positively. He expressed hope that the Sri Parabhava year would bring greater progress and prosperity to Telangana and

the nation.