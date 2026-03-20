Ugadi Panchangam forecast: Southern CMs told to tread warily to weather any storm

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday organised the traditional ‘UgadiPanchangam’ reading, where almanac reader Bachampalli Santosh Kumar presented his forecasts for the year. During the session, he openly cautioned that Chief Ministers in southern states need to remain highly vigilant during certain critical periods.

Presenting the ‘PanchangaSravanam,’ Santosh Kumar predicted that the ‘Parabhava’ year may witness internal power struggles and differences between rulers and their ministers in southern states. He noted that ambitions for dominance could rise,but emphasized that those who adhere to dharma and ethical governance would ultimately prevail.

These predictions have sparked discussions among political analysts about which southern states could be impacted. With elections approaching in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, analysts believe there is little immediate concern for those states. Focus has instead shifted to Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

According to observers, Andhra Pradesh is unlikely to face major instability. The AP government led by N. Chandrababu Naidu is considered secure due to the party’s strong legislative majority even if differences arise within the ruling alliance of TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP.

In Karnataka, however, the situation appears more sensitive. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is reportedly facing internal pressure from his Deputy, DK Shivakumar. Analysts point to a prior understanding regarding a power-sharing arrangement, under which Shivakumar was expected to assume the CM’s role after two-and-a-half years. With that period elapsed, the Congress high command’s decision is being closely watched, and any delay could lead to friction within the leadership.

Telangana, also governed by the Congress, presents a different scenario. While not as overt as Karnataka, political analysts and opposition leaders suggest that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy may be dealing with subtle internal challenges from within his cabinet. In light ofthe Panchangam’s warning, observers say the Chief Minister is likely toexercise caution regarding potential dissent.

Santosh Kumar attributed this advisory to significant planetary movements, particularly the transit of Jupiter (Guru) across three zodiac signs and its conjunction with Rahu in Leo. He identified two sensitive phases—October 31 to December 6, and January 25 to June 26—during which leaders may face challenges and must exercise utmost caution. He added that as Jupiter is the ruling planet of the year, leaders who uphold righteousness, remain committed to public welfare, and act with integrity will not encounter serious obstacles.

The Sri Parabhava Nama Ugadi celebrations were held at Ravindra Bharathi under the aegis of the Departments of Language, Culture, and Endowments. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the event as the chief guest and inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers were also present.

Santosh Kumar also made broader observations about the year ahead, predicting an abundance of news and continuous developments across sectors. He remarked that the media would have no shortage of stories, with each day likely to bring significant or sensational events. Advising leaders to exercise restraint, he noted that those who speak less and deliver more would earn greater public respect.

Clarifying the meaning of the ‘Parabhava’ year, he stated that it should not be viewed negatively. Rather, it signifies setbacks for the unrighteous and success for those who follow moral principles. He concluded with a note of caution, saying that while outward appearances may seem pleasant, underlying realities could differ. Leaders, he said, must foster mutual understanding and remain perceptive, looking beyond surface impressions to ensure stability and harmony.