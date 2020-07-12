Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu begins on a low-key note in Hyderabad, all liquor shops closed

Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu in Secunderabad began on a low-key note in the early hours on Sunday. The officials made all the arrangements at the temple on Saturday.

For the first time in the temple history, Bonalu is being held with no devotees rush. Every year, Bbonalu is celebrated with great pomp in the presence of hundreds of devotees visiting the temple to offer Bonam. However, the government opted for low-key celebrations due to the prevailing coronavirus situation in the state.

In the view of Bonalu, Hyderabad commissioner of police Anjani Kumar passed the orders to close all the liquor shops in Gopalapuram, Chilakalaguda, Lalaguda, Tukaramgate, Mahankali market, Marredpalli, Kharkana, Begumpet, Tirmulgherry police station limits in the North zone and Ramgopalpet and Gandhinagar police station limits in Central zone.

All the liquor shops in these areas are remained closed from 6 am on Sunday to 6 pm on Monday. The security also tightened in the areas to prevent any untoward incidents.