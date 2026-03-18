UM Bandi Sanjay Kumar Questions Speaker’s Silence on AIMIM Leaders’ Disrespect of Vande Mataram

* Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned why the Speaker had not acted against AIMIM leaders for walking out during Vande Mataram.

* He reminded that the Centre made Vande Mataram mandatory at official functions in 2026.

* The Minister accused Congress of shielding AIMIM due to political friendship, undermining public trust in legislative institutions.

* He demanded immediate notices against AIMIM MLAs, stressing that disrespecting Vande Mataram is an insult to the nation.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress Party and AIMIM legislators, questioning the Speaker’s silence over the walkout staged by AIMIM members during the rendition of Vande Mataram in the Telangana Assembly.

Kumar said that the incident amounted to an insult to the nation and asked why no action had been taken against the legislators despite the presence of constitutional authorities, including the Governor, Speaker, and Council Chairman. He reminded that the central government had already issued directives in 2026 making the singing of Vande Mataram mandatory at official functions attended by the President and Governors.

The Minister accused the Congress government of shielding AIMIM leaders due to political friendship and alleged that such appeasement politics was eroding public trust in legislative institutions. He further questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his cabinet colleagues for remaining passive in the Assembly when the walkout occurred.

Kumar emphasised that Vande Mataram is not just a song but a sacred expression of national pride, and any insult to it sends a wrong message to the people. He demanded immediate notices against the AIMIM legislators who disrespected the national song and urged the Speaker to uphold constitutional responsibility.