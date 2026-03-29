UM Bandi Sanjay Targets CM Revanth Reddy Over Delimitation and Governance

Union Minister accuses CM Revanth Reddy of avoiding accountability on six guarantees.

Blames KCR for Kaleshwaram design flaws, questions the lack of arrests in corruption cases.

Rejects claims of injustice to southern states under delimitation, calls it diversionary politics.

Welcomes Kavitha’s new party but stresses that survival depends on serving the poor.

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar launched a sharp attack on Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, alleging that the latter is resorting to diversionary tactics instead of addressing pressing governance issues. Speaking to the media in his home constituency on Saturday, Sanjay accused the CM of slipping into “depression” following the Centre’s move to implement constituency delimitation and 33 per cent women’s reservation.

He criticised Revanth Reddy for making derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister and attempting to stoke regional sentiments by claiming injustice to southern states. Sanjay dismissed these allegations, stating that delimitation would increase seats across all states by 50 per cent, leaving no scope for regional imbalance. He argued that the CM was raising such issues only to distract the public from his failure to deliver on the six guarantees promised within 100 days of assuming office.

On the Kaleshwaram project, Sanjay squarely placed responsibility on former CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, accusing him of personally interfering in design decisions that led to structural flaws. He questioned why the Revanth Reddy government has not acted against KCR, his family, or BRS leaders despite corruption allegations, suggesting collusion between the two leaders.

Responding to queries about Kavitha’s new political party, Sanjay said that in a democracy, anyone is free to launch a party, but its survival depends on genuine service to the poor and marginalised. He reiterated that the Centre is committed to supporting Telangana’s development and urged the state government to focus on fulfilling its welfare promises rather than indulging in political theatrics.

Sanjay stressed that the people of Telangana deserve accountability and transparency. “Instead of blaming the Centre, the state government must answer why pensions, unemployment benefits, and other guarantees remain unfulfilled,” he said, adding that political drama cannot substitute for governance.

Later in the day, the Union Minister met the State Governor in the Lok Bhavan in Hyderabad and greeted him.