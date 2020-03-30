Unable to get toddy, man stabs himself in Nizamabad

A man with withdrawal symptoms stabbed himself after failing to get toddy due to the lockdown here at Bodhan of Nizamabad on Sunday.

The man, identified as Ajaz suffered an injury in his intestine and was shifted to Bodhan area hospital for treatment. Family members of Ajaz said that he was acting in a strange manner from the last few days.

Ajaz was later shifted to Government General Hospital in Nizamabad after first aid.

On Saturday, a man committed suicide here at Balanagar after unable to get alcohol. Srinu who was suffering from withdrawal symptoms was found missing from his home on March 26. He was later found hanging from a tree on Saturday morning.