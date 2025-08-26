Unauthorized First Aid Center Sealed in Gadwal

Gadwal: Acting on the instructions of District Collector and District Medical & Health Officer Dr. S.K. Siddappa, a surprise inspection was conducted at the “Aravind First Aid Center” located at Sunkulamma Metta, Gadwal, by Program Officer & Maternal-Child Care Officer Dr. G. Prasoon Rani along with district health staff.

During the inspection, officials found that the center’s operator, Raman Goud, was not limiting himself to basic first aid but was illegally treating patients for all kinds of ailments. The team observed that he was prescribing medicines, including antibiotics, painkillers, steroids, syrups, and IV fluids, and was also writing prescriptions for blood tests. Treatments like administering glucose bottles, nebulization, and even stitching wounds were being carried out without authorization.

Authorities further noted that the center displayed a certificate with the prefix “Doctor” issued by private hospitals, misguiding the public. The operator was also found issuing referral slips to private hospitals and scanning centers, while treating patients of all age groups including children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Another serious violation was the improper disposal of biomedical waste. Used syringes, needles, glucose bottles, and cotton were found dumped without proper segregation or registration under biomedical waste management guidelines.

Considering these violations, officials concluded that the center was endangering public health by functioning beyond the permitted scope of first aid services. On the orders of the District Collector and the DM&HO, the health department temporarily sealed the facility.

The inspection team included health staff members K. Madhusudan Reddy (In-charge Deputy DEMO) and J. Narasayya (Health Assistant) along with other officials.

District health authorities have reiterated their commitment to take stern action against unauthorized medical practices and urged the public to seek treatment only from licensed medical practitioners.