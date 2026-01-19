Unchecked mange outbreak among street dogs triggers health alarm in Bhupalpalli

Bhupalpalli: Theunchecked spread of mange disease among street dogs in Bhupalpalli district has emerged as a serious public health concern, with residents across towns and villages expressing growing alarm over official inaction. Infected dogs, many in visibly severe conditions, are freely roaming residential areas, markets and near schools, posing potential health risks to the public.

According to local residents, a large number of street dogs are suffering from advanced stages of mange and other untreated diseases. In several localities, dogs have reportedly lost their fur completely, with bodies covered in open wounds. In extreme cases, maggots have been seen in untreated sores, highlighting prolonged neglect and the absence of veterinary care. Locals also report a rise in dog-bite incidents and dog-related deaths, further intensifying fear among vulnerable groups such as children, senior citizens and people with compromised immunity.

Veterinary experts confirm that mange is a parasitic skin disease that is curable if diagnosed and treated at an early stage. However, due to the lack of timely medical intervention, the condition of many dogs has deteriorated. While mange itself does not usually pose a direct fatal threat to humans, experts warn that infected dogs can increase the risk of secondary infections through scratches and bites. More critically, the absence of routine vaccination raises concerns about rabies, a disease that is almost always fatal once symptoms appear.

Residents have accused municipal bodies, village administrations and animal welfare departments of failing to respond, despite the issue persisting for several months. They cite irregular vaccination drives, no structured treatment programme for street dogs and poor sanitation as major contributors to the outbreak.

Public health experts have called for urgent, coordinated action, including identification and treatment of infected dogs, mass vaccination campaigns, improved waste management and stronger involvement of animal welfare authorities. Without immediate intervention, they warn, the situation could escalate into a wider public health crisis.