Unemployed youth should take advantage of DEET (Digital Employment Exchange-Telangana) : Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy

Wanaparthy: MLAs participated as chief guests in the DEET inauguration program organized by the District Industries and Commerce Department at the IDOC Conference Hall in Wanaparthy district on Monday. Additional Collector Revenue G Venkateswarlu, Additional Collector Local Bodies In-charge Yadayya, Industries Department Officer Jyoti, Placement Officer S.N. Arjun Kumar, Task Manager Siraj along with them launched the DEET magazine.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLAs said that educated youth remain unemployed because they do not know where to find a job related to their education and skills, and at the same time, they have difficulty in finding and retaining the skilled people required by industries.

That is why the Chief Minister of the state has created DEET with AI technology as a bridge between the unemployed and the industrialists to solve this problem.

He said that all the unemployed youth should log in to DEET and get an identity card, so that 10 thousand people in Wanaparthy district are planned to be employed in the private sector in the next 5 years.

The Telangana government, through the Industries and Commerce Department, has brought Digital Employment Exchange- Telangana (DEET) to empower the youth of the state by increasing their productivity at no cost.

This innovative AI-based online platform acts as a crucial bridge between job seekers and employers. It facilitates the job matching process according to the unique skills of the youth. DEET guides job seekers in preparing resumes. DEET provides notifications for job opportunities based on the educational journey of job seekers. In addition, it highlights available internships and apprenticeship opportunities. It makes it easy for the youth to gain practical experience in their fields. DEET enhances employment opportunities and promotes efficient organization of job fairs. Creating a vibrant job market in Telangana.

Developing Youth Skills DEET not only connects individuals with job opportunities but also provides valuable resources for skill development. The platform plays a vital role in tracking skill gaps. It helps job seekers to provide comprehensive details of skill training requirements and helps users to upgrade their skills in line with industry demands.

The DEET platform can be accessed through the website, Android and IOS applications. The platform assists job seekers and employers throughout the process including enrollment, job postings, job alerts, chatting with HR and interviews among other features.

Through DEET, the Telangana government is committed to promoting a skilled, employable and dynamic workforce.

He said that the Telangana government is working to set up a DEET wing in collaboration with officials from various departments, namely the Industries Department, Technical Education Department, College Education Department, Employment & Training Department, and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge, to implement DEET effectively.

