UNESCO holds workshop on role of community radio in promoting gender equality

Hyderabad: How can community radio empower men and boys to become allies in advancing gender equality? That question took centre stage at the ‘Transforming Mentalities: Engaging Men and Boys through Community Radio’ workshop, co-organised recently by UNESCO’s South Asia Regional Office, New Delhi and UNESCO Chair on Community Media at the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad with technical support from International Centre for Research on Women (ICRW).

According to officials, the objective of the workshop was to deepen the understanding of masculinities as well as encourage community radio stations to come up with preliminary ideas to produce a radio programme series with four thought-provoking episodes on masculinities. Seventeen participants represented nine community radio stations across India.

The workshop aimed at deconstructing the idea of masculinity through the lens of patriarchy, gender roles, and other social norms. “While the discourse around masculinities is mostly reduced to binaries of male-female divides, the workshop aimed at approaching masculinities through a layered perspective. Discussions on gender tend to be about women, but today we talk about men and others as well”, said Dr Shraddha Chickerur, National Programme Officer, Social and Human Sciences, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia.