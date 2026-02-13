Unfazed by emergence of new corpns, KTR sees BRS sweep in GHMC polls

Expressing confidence in the party’s performance in the ensuing GHMC elections, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday said that no matter how many corporations are formed, the pink flag will fly over them.

The BRS leader was speaking in a programme at Telangana Bhavan where youth leader Vijay Kumar Reddy from Serilingampalli constituency joined the party, along with his followers.

Rama Rao praised the fact that even after the Serilingampalli MLA left the party, the activists remained intact under KCR's leadership. "Serilingampalli constituency has become the party's number one stronghold in the entire Hyderabad. Although some have left for selfish interests, hundreds of new leaders are joining the party. We have the ability to do a clean sweep in the 24 divisions of Serilingampally," KTR expressed confidence.

The BRS leader criticised the Congress party for gaining power with false promises. Referring to the BJP as a flower not useful for pooja, KTR said that the Saffron party had not done even 12 paise of work for Telangana in the past 12 years.

KTR expressed concern that Hyderabad’s reputation was being damaged under Congress rule. He alleged that there were daylight robberies at the SBI branch in Sultan Bazar and attacks and murders at jewellery shops in Chandanagar. He criticised that businesses and commercial establishments in the state had collapsed, claiming that a situation has arisen where no new enterprises are coming up and even existing ones are shutting down.

KTR said that the party would be further strengthened by holding division-wise meetings ahead of the upcoming corporation elections.

“Do not worry that there is no MLA. Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Krishna Rao and I will stand by you. We will be available whenever you need us,” he assured.

He appealed particularly to women to think carefully before casting their vote, stating that a wrong choice would have consequences for the next five years. He said it was a positive development that educated youth were entering politics and described young leaders like Vijay Kumar Reddy as assets to the party.

Former ministers and MLAs Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Jagadish Reddy, along with several MLAs and party leaders, participated in the programme.