Union health minister lauds door-to-door fever survey by Telangana govt.

The door-to-door fever survey conducted by the Telangana government to identify the COVID-19 patients was lauded by the Union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, the health authorities said on Friday.

In a video conference that was held on Friday on COVID-19 third wave between the union minister and Health Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar islands and Puducherry, Mandaviya lauded the concept of holding fever surveys and conducting widespread fever outpatient services in government hospitals.

The union minister said that a similar fever survey should be conducted in other states as well to contain the impact of the third COVID-19 wave.

Harish Rao, who attended the video conference from Khammam Collectorate, showcased the measures taken up by the Telangana government to contain COVID-19 third wave. He emphasized the efforts of government to expedite the COVID-19 vaccination drive and highlighted the concept of fever surveys and COVID-19 outpatient services at all government hospitals.

During the interaction, Harish Rao asked the union minister to include all citizens above 60 years for the precautionary or booster dose of Covid vaccine irrespective of their comorbidities and allow booster doses to all the citizens above 18 years of age.

He also appealed to the union Health Minister to release of Rs 248 crore under Emergency Covid Response Package (ECRP-II) and deploy manpower across various paediatric ICU facilities as part of National Health Mission (NHM).