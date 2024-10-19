  • Menu
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Detained During Rally with Group-1 Candidates in Hyderabad

Highlights

Tensions flared at Ashok Nagar Square in Hyderabad on [insert date] as Union Minister Bandi Sanjay visited a gathering of Group-1 candidates protesting for the postponement of their mains exam and the cancellation of the GO 29.

Tensions flared at Ashok Nagar Square in Hyderabad on [insert date] as Union Minister Bandi Sanjay visited a gathering of Group-1 candidates protesting for the postponement of their mains exam and the cancellation of the GO 29. The rally, organized by the candidates, aimed to march towards the state secretariat to voice their concerns.

Upon arrival, Bandi Sanjay engaged with the candidates, inquiring about their issues and voicing his solidarity with their cause. However, the planned march to the secretariat was abruptly halted by police, leading to heightened emotions and a confrontation. The Union Minister expressed his anger at the police's actions and emphasized that he intended to discuss the candidates' grievances directly with the Chief Minister.

Despite his insistence, the police detained Bandi Sanjay, exacerbating tensions in the area. The protest had already seen an influx of students, filling the streets of Ashok Nagar and Gandhinagar, as they rallied for their rights.

The unemployed candidates have been staging protests for several days, demanding a postponement of the Group-1 mains examination and the cancellation of the GO 29. With the police presence strong, the situation remains tense as the candidates continue to advocate for their demands in the face of growing frustration.

