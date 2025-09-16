Union Minister Bandi sanjay hands over a bus to Karimnagar Medical College

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar handed over a bus to Karimnagar Medical College to ensure hassle-free transportation of the college students.

The bus was handed over to the medical college with funds collected from donors along with MP LADS funds. The medical college students and faculty members performed puja by breaking coconuts for the new bus at Karimnagar MP office on Monday. The Union Minister traveled a short distance in the bus along with the students.

It is known that a government medical college is being run in Kothapalli in Karimnagar constituency. However, the hostels for medical college students are in different areas. Since there are hostels for girls in Teegalaguttapalli and for boys in Sitarampur and Durgammagadda, they faced a lot of difficulties in reaching the medical college from there.

Medical college students recently met Union Minister Bandi Sanjay and raised the same issue. As promised by Bandi Sanjay a new bus was handed over to the Medical College. On this occasion, Union Minister Sanjay inquired he students about the problems facing the Medical College.

When they mentioned that there is a problem of good water, he said that he will install RO plants in the college and hostels, MLC Anji Reddy assured that he will take that responsibility and will install RO plants soon.

When the students mentioned that the Medical College is facing difficulties due to lack of power back up when electricity was disrupted, Bandi Sanjay assured that he will purchase a generator and provide it very soon. On this occasion, the Union Minister assured that steps will be taken to change the Government Medical College to another good building within a month and that he will bear the necessary expenses for that.

The students and teachers of the Medical College praised Bandi Sanjay's generosity. The students of the Medical College expressed their gratitude to the Union Minister who came forward to recognize the difficulties they are facing and help them.