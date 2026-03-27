Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Turns Singer, RSS Songs to Be Released

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has taken on a new role as a singer. In commemoration of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he has recorded and sung songs dedicated to the organisation.

Bandi Sanjay, who has long been associated with the RSS, is known for embracing its nationalist and Hindutva ideology. With the aim of spreading the principles of the RSS more widely among the public, he has lent his voice to these songs.

Promotional clips of the songs have already been released on social media, where they are generating significant buzz. The promos featuring Bandi Sanjay’s singing have gone viral, drawing attention from both supporters and critics.

The official release of these songs is scheduled to take place in Karimnagar tomorrow, coinciding with the Sri Rama Navami celebrations. Leaders of the organisation are expected to formally unveil the recordings at the event.

This unusual move by a Union Minister—stepping into the role of a singer—has sparked curiosity and discussion across political and cultural circles. While some view it as a creative way to connect with the public and reinforce ideological messaging, others see it as a symbolic gesture highlighting the minister’s deep ties with the RSS.

With the official release just around the corner, all eyes are on Karimnagar to see how the public responds to Bandi Sanjay’s musical tribute to the Sangh.