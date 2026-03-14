Union minister Bandi Sanjay undertakes padayatra to Kondagattu

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar has announced plans to develop Kondagattu, emphasising that his recent foot march, or padayatra, is purely religious and not political. He clarified that the "Grand Foot March" was undertaken today (Saturday) under the banner of 'Anjanna Ashirvada' (Anjanna's Blessings), starting from the Mahashakti Ammavari Temple in Karimnagar and heading towards the Kondagattu Anjanna Temple.

BJP representatives from within the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency took part in the march, which spans 40 kilometres and is expected to reach Kondagattu later in the evening. The event has been extensively organised, with plans to involve around ten thousand participants. Speaking during the march, Bandi Sanjay expressed gratitude for the blessings of Kondagattu Anjanna and the people, claiming that their support contributed to the BJP's victory in the Karimnagar Corporation elections.