Union Minister defends India’s energy security amid crisis

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has strongly condemned what he described as irresponsible statements by opposition leaders amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a statement on Thursday, he recalled the Congress-led UPA government’s poor handling of energy security during its tenure, citing the 2013 proposal by Rahul Gandhi to shut petrol pumps from 8 pm to 8 am, which was briefly considered by the then Petroleum Minister Veerappa Moily before being rolled back after widespread criticism. He argued that such measures reflected the UPA’s inability to secure India’s energy needs even during peacetime, raising doubts about how it would have managed during a global crisis.

Contrasting it with the present, he asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a resilient global power with robust energy security mechanisms. He emphasised that the safety of the nine million Indians living in the Gulf region remains a top priority for the government, supported by multi-vector diplomacy that keeps all channels open to protect the diaspora.

The Minister highlighted several achievements in energy security, including the diversification of crude suppliers from 27 to 40 countries, ensuring no single disruption can affect India’s energy supply. He pointed to the establishment of Strategic Petroleum Reserves in Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru and Padur, which provide up to 74 days of supply cover, and the modernisation of refineries to process multiple crude types, making India the fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products globally.

Reddy also noted that domestic LPG production has increased by 25 per cent, while fertilizer plants have been given priority sector status for natural gas supply, ensuring farmers receive fertilizers on time despite global volatility. He stressed that the government has consistently absorbed rising costs to shield farmers from price shocks.

On the diplomatic front, Reddy underlined India’s strong global standing, noting that Iran has assured India continued access to the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy route. He added that India’s zero-tolerance policy against attacks on merchant shipping has safeguarded Indian workers in maritime trade.

Accusing opposition parties of spreading propaganda and fake news to incite fear and encourage hoarding, Reddy said, “While the Modi Government works tirelessly to maintain peace and stability, these opportunistic entities are busy fanning the flames of misinformation.”

He concluded by reaffirming that India today stands as a “fortress of energy sovereignty,” equipped to protect its citizens and maintain stability even in times of global conflict.