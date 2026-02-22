Union Minister Kishan Reddy Highlights Footwear Industry’s Global Role at FDDI Convocation

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, described the Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) as a “national asset” that strengthens India’s footwear, leather, fashion, and retail ecosystem through skills, innovation, and global competitiveness.

He addressed the graduates as the chief guest at the 5th Convocation Ceremony of the FDDI on Saturday, and the Minister congratulated students, parents, and faculty, emphasising that graduation is not just an academic milestone but the beginning of a responsible new journey.

He highlighted India’s position as the world’s second-largest footwear producer, manufacturing 2.5 billion pairs annually with a market value of $26–30 billion, generating employment for 4–4.5 million people and exports worth $5–6 billion each year.

He highlighted that government initiatives like reducing GST from 12% to 5%, supporting MSMEs, and promoting GI-tagged heritage products. He also cited the Rs 1,700 crore IFLDP program and upcoming PLI schemes aimed at modernisation, exports, and job creation.

The Minister urged graduates to use their knowledge to empower communities, support women entrepreneurs, and strengthen local industries. He stressed the role of AI, digital design, and sustainable practices in shaping the future of manufacturing. Reddy concluded by linking India’s industrial growth with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat,” calling on youth to think globally while producing locally.