Union Minister Kishan Reddy launches coal gasification projects in Nagpur

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, laid the foundation stone for two coal gasification projects in Bhadrawati, Chandrapur district.

Speaking at the ceremony on Saturday, the Minister said that the projects will enable domestic production of ammonia, hydrogen, and ammonium nitrate, making coal a vital raw material not only for power generation but also for chemicals, fertilisers, and industrial products.

He emphasised that state-of-the-art technology will be deployed, generating thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities while strengthening India’s energy security and sustainable development goals.

Kishan Reddy highlighted the central government’s target of achieving 100 million tonnes of coal gasification by 2030, supported by policy and financial incentives, as part of the vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Later, the Minister visited the Moorpar mine, which he had adopted under the Union Government’s mine closure initiative. He reviewed scientific mine closure works, interacted with locals, and discussed rehabilitation plans with officials. He stressed that closed mines should be repurposed for agriculture, fisheries, solar projects, and tourism, ensuring livelihoods are protected.

The Minister reiterated that local participation, skill development, and alternative employment are central to mine closure plans, reaffirming the government’s commitment to responsible mining and clean energy leadership.