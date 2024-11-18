Union Minister Rajnath Singh to Attend Bhakti TV’s Koti Deepotsavam in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union Minister Rajnath Singh is set to attend the grand Koti Deepotsavam organized by Bhakti TV, scheduled to take place shortly. The event, which is expected to be a spectacular display of lights, will be graced by prominent political leaders, including Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Kishan Reddy.

Rajnath Singh is expected to arrive at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, from where he will proceed by road to the event venue. The Koti Deepotsavam, an annual celebration, is known for its display of millions of lamps, symbolizing devotion and the triumph of light over darkness.

Along with Rajnath Singh, Kishan Reddy will also attend the event, adding to the political significance of the celebration. The Koti Deepotsavam is expected to attract thousands of devotees and visitors, making it one of the largest religious events in the city.