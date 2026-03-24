Union Ministers and BJP leaders slam Congress over arrests during Assembly siege

The State BJP staged its “Chalo Assembly” protest against the Congress government on Monday, accusing the ruling party of failing to deliver on significant promises made during the elections. The protest was met with swift police action, resulting in the detention of BJP State President Ramchander Rao alongside several senior leaders and party workers. Reacting to the developments, Union Minister Kishan Reddy strongly condemned the arrests, describing them as both illegal and undemocratic. He asserted that the Congress government was attempting to silence opposition voices through the use of police force.

“Suppressing public anger with arrests and detentions will not stop the BJP’s fight for people’s issues. Telangana is currently being run by police power rather than democratic governance,” Reddy remarked. He questioned why the administration appeared so alarmed when asked about the status of the six guarantees originally promised to farmers, youth, and women. Similarly, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the Congress, accusing the party of betraying the public trust.

He noted that even after 27 months in power, not a single guarantee has been fully implemented. He alleged that the Congress government had misled voters with false promises and is now pushing the state deeper into debt instead of fulfilling its commitments.

Bandi Sanjay warned that the BJP would continue to confront the ruling party until every guarantee is delivered to the citizens. Etela Rajender, the BJP MP from Malkajgiri, also condemned the detention of Ramchander Rao and other leaders, calling the police action a “murder of democracy.” He demanded their immediate and unconditional release, stating that jail walls cannot stop public movements and that such suppression would only mark the beginning of the government’s downfall.

The BJP leaders declared that the Assembly siege was merely the start of a much larger agitation. Vowing to intensify their struggle against corruption, mismanagement, and the alleged betrayal of promises, the party signaled a prolonged and intense confrontation with the ruling Congress in Telangana to ensure full accountability for the electorate.