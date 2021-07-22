University of Hyderabad ranked first in south, fifth in country

Gachibowli: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been ranked among the best varsities in the country.

The WEEK-HANSA research survey for 2021 has ranked UoH fifth in the country among the top 80 multi-disciplinary universities that include State, Central, private and deemed to be universities. The UoH is ranked first among the top multi-disciplinary universities in the south.

"We are pleased to be ranked among the best universities at number five in the country and number one in south India. The university has been making steady progress.

This has been possible only due to the efforts of our faculty, students, alumni and administrative staff," said Prof Arun Agarwal, Vice-Chancellor.

"We need to work hard and perform better to be among the top three in the country and improve our position at the global level too," he added. "For this, we are working on providing global standards of education to people," he stated.

The survey used parameters including age and accreditation, infrastructure and other facilities, faculty, research-academics, student intake-exposure and placements.

The composite score was arrived at by combining the perceptual and the factual scores to determine the final rank for each university.

The overall result of the survey to be published in the Week magazine issue dated July 25.