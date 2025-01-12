UP Minister Anil Raj Invites Bandi Sanjay to Prayagraj Kumbh Mela

Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh Minister Anil Raj met BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and extended an invitation to the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, a grand spiritual event scheduled to take place in 2025.

During their meeting, Minister Anil Raj presented Bandi Sanjay with holy Gangajal and an official invitation letter. The gesture symbolizes the sacredness of the Kumbh Mela, which is known for its massive gatherings of devotees from across India and the world.

The Kumbh Mela, celebrated once every 12 years, is considered the world's largest religious congregation. Prayagraj, located at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, serves as the prime venue for this auspicious event. The invitation underscores the cultural and spiritual unity that the mela aims to promote.

Bandi Sanjay expressed his gratitude for the invitation and acknowledged the importance of the Kumbh Mela in fostering harmony and devotion. The event is expected to draw millions of pilgrims and saints, marking it as a significant occasion for India’s spiritual heritage.