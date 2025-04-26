Upbeat BRS hopes for revival of fortunes from the mega rally

Warangal: Warangal, the epicentre of Telangana agitation, has always been seen as a lucky mascot for the TRS, now known as the BRS, since the party was floated in 2001. All the congregations in Warangal vouching support for the separate statehood have been successful stupendously.

Slumped to defeat in the 2023 elections to the Assembly, by and large BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, remained aloof to his party’s activities, leaving responsibility of countering the ruling Congress to his son and party’s working president K T Rama Rao (KTR), and his nephew T Harish Rao. It opened up an opportunity for the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, to criticise KCR.

Against this backdrop and dwindling image, KCR once again opted for Warangal for a public meeting to show his image, coinciding with the Silver Jubilee Formation Day of his party. To make it a huge success, he entrusted the public meeting arrangements and crowd mobilisation to his main leaders, except for the exclusion of Harish Rao.

Although Warangal has always drawn massive crowds to his meetings, the party leaders are leaving no chance to anything contrary to that. It may be noted that the public meetings held in 2003, 2007, and 2010 manifested the growth of the TRS’ popularity. Each time, these public meetings erased their previous records in terms of people’s attendance and highlighted the necessity of a separate Telangana.

Warangal Jaitra Yatra in 2003 witnessed the presence of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and the then Union Minister Ajith Singh. Another public meeting was orgnaised in 2005, and it was attended by the then Union Minister Sharad Pawar. The Telangana Vishwaroopa Garjana in 2007, as part of the party’s annual day, was also a huge hit.

It was followed by the Students JAC meeting in Kakatiya University in 2009 after KCR announced ‘KCR Chachudo-Telangana vachudo’. In another meeting held in 2010, social activist and Arya Samaj scholar Swami Agnivesh attended, and it was also a good crowd puller.

The senior BRS leaders of the erstwhile Warangal district – Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and D Vinay Bhaskar - say, “The Elkathurthy meeting would be a blockbuster in the history of BRS.”

