Use mineral wealth for people’s growth: Kishan Reddy at DMF meet

Union Minister Kishan Reddy addressed the concluding session of the District Mineral Fund (DMF) workshop in Delhi on Tuesday, highlighting the importance of utilising the mineral wealth of India for the holistic development of mining-affected communities.

The Minister commended the successful conduct of the workshop, jointly organised by NITI Aayog, the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics, and various states, noting that it reflected the spirit of cooperative federalism.

He reiterated the vision of Reform, Perform, and Transform, urging stakeholders to adopt this mantra at every level of governance. Currently, over 650 DMFs are operational across the country.

Reddy stressed the need to integrate these funds with the Aspirational Districts Programme to ensure coordinated development. He emphasised that DMF resources must be directed toward healthcare, education, drinking water, and employment generation in mining-affected regions.

The two-day workshop featured extensive discussions on best practices, with participants exchanging ideas to strengthen district-level coordination. The Minister underscored the importance of the timely release of funds, swift clearances, and continuous monitoring to ensure effective implementation. Highlighting the role of technology, Reddy called for integrating digital advancements into the DMF framework.